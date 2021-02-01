Saxonvale: Frome regeneration plans given go-ahead
A scheme to regenerate a vacant part of a town has been given the go-ahead.
Mendip District Council's planning board approved the plans for 300 homes and commercial units at the Saxonvale site in Frome, Somerset, on Thursday.
The authority said the project was "modern and vibrant, yet sympathetic to the history of the site".
More than 250 people objected to the scheme ahead of the project being discussed by councillors.
Working with Acorn Property Group, the authority will submit a further more detailed plan later this year.
Opponents have concerns about overdevelopment and say the council is not meeting its own policy for affordable housing.
Its current policy is that 30% of new housing should be designated as affordable, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.
Of the 300 homes proposed homes at Saxonvale, up to 67 properties (22.5%) will be affordable, but that could rise to 72 properties (24%) if negotiations with the developer are successful.
The vacant site lies on the River Frome, east of the town's Marks & Spencer store and includes a number of empty industrial buildings.
Barry O'Leary, the council's portfolio holder for enterprise and finance, said: "[Saxonvale] is an exciting, quality development, within walking distance to the town.
"It's modern and vibrant, yet sympathetic to the history of the site."