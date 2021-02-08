Climbers rescued from Cheddar Gorge at night
Two climbers who breached Covid-19 rules have been rescued from Cheddar Gorge after being caught in darkness.
They had been driven from South Gloucestershire, more than 30 miles (48km) away, by a third person.
The driver sought help at about 17:40 GMT when the light began to fail.
Police have issued all three with a £200 fine as the "unwise" trip was "unnecessary" and resulted in a "complicated and lengthy rescue" involving 24 emergency staff.
'Reckless decision'
Avon and Somerset Police area commander Mike Prior said: "Climbing the Gorge in near darkness is extremely unwise under any circumstances.
"However, it's also particularly concerning that the individuals chose to make this unnecessary journey in clear breach of Covid-19 regulations, which are in place to help protect the NHS and save lives."
"This reckless decision resulted in a complicated and lengthy rescue, requiring the temporary closure of the B3135 Cliff road."
Police have urged people to stay at home and avoid all unnecessary travel.