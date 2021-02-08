BBC News

Climbers rescued from Cheddar Gorge at night

Published
image copyrightAvon and Somerset Police
image captionDevon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service sent 20 firefighters to aid the climbers who were stranded close to the top of the cliff

Two climbers who breached Covid-19 rules have been rescued from Cheddar Gorge after being caught in darkness.

They had been driven from South Gloucestershire, more than 30 miles (48km) away, by a third person.

The driver sought help at about 17:40 GMT when the light began to fail.

Police have issued all three with a £200 fine as the "unwise" trip was "unnecessary" and resulted in a "complicated and lengthy rescue" involving 24 emergency staff.

'Reckless decision'

Avon and Somerset Police area commander Mike Prior said: "Climbing the Gorge in near darkness is extremely unwise under any circumstances.

"However, it's also particularly concerning that the individuals chose to make this unnecessary journey in clear breach of Covid-19 regulations, which are in place to help protect the NHS and save lives."

"This reckless decision resulted in a complicated and lengthy rescue, requiring the temporary closure of the B3135 Cliff road."

Police have urged people to stay at home and avoid all unnecessary travel.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.