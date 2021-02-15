Weston-super-Mare's Sovereign Centre to undergo revamp
- Published
Plans to transform Weston-super-Mare's Sovereign Centre into an events space with a rooftop bar have been approved.
Vacant shops will become workspaces for small businesses and the food court will be converted into a bike hub.
North Somerset Council bought the shopping centre in 2018 and has since secured £1.7m from the West of England Combined Authority for the development.
The public is being asked to rename it but "Westy McWestface" has already been vetoed by the council.
The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on retail caused the value of the building to drop from £21m to £4m.
It was purchased by the previous administration and was expected to generate £1m a year to pump into local services.
Councillor Mark Canniford, the executive member for the economy, said: "I wouldn't have bought the Sovereign Centre four years ago. We are where we are. This plan gives us the opportunity to turn the position we're in around."
The rooftop car park, which has views over the Severn Estuary, could be tested as an events space this summer by installing a temporary canopy.
Last year an event called Relax on the Roof sold out and suggestions for the new venue include street food outlets, a bar and live music.
The business case states: "The proposal for the Sovereign Centre recognises the profound longer-term implications for the community, the economy and people's daily lives.
"Positioned at the heart of Weston, the Sovereign Centre has the potential to increase footfall, and attract visitors from the busy seafront."
The council unanimously voted to approve it.