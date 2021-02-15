BBC News

Berrow death: Pensioner charged with killing husband

image captionA police cordon remains in place at a property on Parsonage Road in Berrow

A woman has been charged with the murder of her 78 year-old husband.

Penelope Jackson, 65, was arrested after emergency services were called to a house in Parsonage Road in Berrow, between Weston-super-Mare and Burnham-on-Sea, Somerset, on Saturday.

David Jackson, Mrs Jackson's husband, was pronounced dead at the scene at about 21:15 GMT. He had been stabbed.

Mrs Jackson is due to appear at Taunton Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Avon and Somerset Police said Mr Jackson's family are being supported by a specialist family liaison officer.

A police cordon remains in place at the scene.

