Detective 'brainwashed' sexual assault victim
A detective allegedly "brainwashed" a female colleague before subjecting her to sexual advances.
A police misconduct hearing in Bristol heard the married Avon and Somerset officer gained "power" over the woman by making her reveal intimate secrets.
The officer is alleged to have assaulted three female officers and faces more than 40 allegations of misconduct.
The detective, who cannot be named for legal reasons, denies the allegations.
The woman, known as witness A, told the misconduct panel on Monday the detective earned her trust by telling her he had suffered domestic abuse in the past.
She said he was then "very firm that I share something that none of the team knew".
'Forced' to reveal secrets
Feeling pressured, she disclosed she had been sexually assaulted years ago.
"As soon as I said it, I instantly felt uncomfortable," she said, adding that she felt like he had "forced" it out of her.
She said it was a "pivotal moment of that power he had over me".
In a statement, she said she had felt safe with and trusted the detective but later believed she was being "brainwashed".
The detective, referred to as DC X, also lured her to a remote location for a chat after she had experienced a stressful shift, but he ended up "shoving his tongue down my throat", the hearing heard.
She said they met twice more at the same location when there was "more intimacy".
On a second occasion, he initiated "more aggressive touching" including sexual touching, the hearing heard.
Behaviour 'unchallenged'
Barrister Julian King, representing DC X, said: "That level of intimacy was a two-way street."
Witness A denied that claim and also refuted suggestions they were in a consensual relationship.
Mr King said witness A had "multiple opportunities" to speak up about the detective.
The hearing was told she had not done so because people in the force had known about his behaviour for a long time and it had gone unchallenged.
Avon and Somerset Police say DC X's alleged offences, including sexual harassment and inappropriate sexual behaviour. constitute gross misconduct.
The hearing is scheduled to last all week.