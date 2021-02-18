Somerset artist says his mental health was 'saved' by music
A musician who had severe anxiety and depression has said music "saved" his life during the pandemic.
Tom Corneill was made redundant just before the first lockdown and restrictions meant he could not perform leaving him in a "dark place".
He said: "It got to the point where I had to answer questions about suicidal thoughts and that's a scary place."
He has launched a new band and mental health podcast and wants to "tell the world" how art can help wellbeing.
The Somerset musician worked in investment for 12 years before being made redundant in January 2020 while he was struggling with his mental health.
He had also just quit the band he had been in for 11 years and describes the onset of the pandemic as feeling like he had "lost everything".
He said: "I couldn't do anything, I was becoming more and more locked into some really dark days.
"I got to a point thinking how much further will this go before something terrible happens to me?"
Towards the end of 2020, Mr Corneill started a new band called Young Martyrs and released his podcast on mental health called Everyday Problems.
He said it "massively helped" him and his band members, who had also been affected by the events sector shutting down, with their well-being.
"Rediscovering I had music saved my life and I'm now doing music full-time and have turned my life around, I have a new lease of life."
The coronavirus pandemic has led to concerns about how people's mental health has been affected.
Many of those who work in the events sector and have lost their livelihoods have been struggling as a result.
'On a mission'
Mr Corneill added: "I'm on a mission to let the world know how important it is to do something everyday that means you're being true to yourself and for me that was music.
"I hope that talking about it and people hearing my story helps someone else who is struggling."
If you or someone you know is emotionally distressed, BBC Action Line lists sources of advice and support