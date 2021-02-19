Worle butcher's shop apprentice lost two fingers in accident
A butcher's shop director has been given a suspended sentence after an apprentice lost two fingers.
Dylan Jewell-Deverson's fingers had to be amputated when his hand got drawn into a mincer at Worle Village Butchers, Somerset, in 2019.
North Somerset Council said the mincer's fixed guard had been removed.
Frances Bird pleaded guilty to a health and safety breach and was given an 18-week custodial sentence suspended for 18 months.
The 41-year-old, from Weston-super-Mare, was also also ordered to pay costs of £5,535 with a surcharge of £115 at North Somerset Magistrates' Court.
North Somerset Council, which brought the charges under the Health and Safety at Work Act, said the teenager's fingers had been amputated to "the second knuckle".
'Lifelong effects'
The authority said the "fixed guard on the mincer had been forcibly removed over a year previously" which meant the apprentice's hand "could be drawn into the machine".
Councillor Mike Bell said the incident had "lifelong effects" on the victim.
"He can no longer pursue a career in the armed forces and suffers ongoing pain," he said.
"Health and safety is there for a reason - to make sure proper safeguards are in place so that incidents like this can be avoided.
"This case demonstrates that responsibilities must be taken seriously."