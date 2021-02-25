Elliott Stooke: Bath player banned after admitting drink-driving
Premiership rugby player Elliott Stooke has been banned from driving for 14 months after pleading guilty to drink-driving.
The 27-year-old Bath forward was arrested after failing a roadside breath test on 24 January when he was involved in a car crash.
He admitted the charge and was sentenced at the city's magistrates court on Wednesday.
Stooke was also fined £1,875 and told to pay a victim surcharge of £187.
The former Gloucester player was subject to a Rugby Football Union disciplinary panel on 10 February alongside Bath team-mate Jonathan Joseph and Wasps' Gabriel Oghre.
In evidence presented to the panel, the three players admitted meeting at Joseph's home on 23 January, in breach of coronavirus regulations.
The trio were each given playing bans by the RFU and were subject to disciplinary measures by their clubs.
'Truly sorry'
The crash involving Stooke occurred after he left the gathering in the early hours of 24 January.
In his written statement to the RFU hearing, he said he was "truly and deeply sorry".
"I understand the potential consequences of my actions and also understand how incredibly lucky I have been to not of [sic] hurt/been hurt, died myself or killed anyone.
"I have had time to reflect and understand that no amount of apologies can make this right.
"However, I'd like to use this experience and let people know of my actions as it could help people make the right decision in the future," he said.
Stooke was also ordered to pay Crown Prosecution Service costs of £85.
