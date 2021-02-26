Avon and Somerset Police new PC 'made racist' remarks
- Published
A new police officer made a "racist and wholly inappropriate" comment when she said a Muslim man was "the type who would have a bomb", a panel was told.
PC Andra Serbanescu, who joined Avon and Somerset Police in March, denies the comment and said a colleague was trying to damage her career.
Other allegations include her inferring she knew two black men "were involved in criminality" because of their race.
Her lawyer said the allegations were a "wilful or reckless misrepresentation".
Praying 'narrow minded'
The force said her comments, if proven, could amount to gross misconduct.
The disciplinary panel heard on Wednesday that at about 04:00 BST on 30 July, PC Serbanescu and a colleague were in a marked police car in Weston-super-Mare, Somerset.
They spoke to an Asian man, who appeared to be carrying a prayer mat who told them he was waiting for a mosque to open at 04:15.
The police officers drove away, but the colleague alleges PC Serbanescu said the man's actions by waiting to pray were "narrow minded", a "waste of time" and "nonsense".
'Hurts me so'
The colleague also alleges she said the man would be "the type who would have a bomb", the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.
It is also alleged she said she "knew" two black men arrested on suspicion of being involved in the supply of drugs and money laundering on 9 July would be detained "as soon as she saw them".
Representing the force, Mark Ley-Morgan said: "The officer made remarks that were discriminatory, racist and wholly inappropriate from anyone, let alone a police officer."
But PC Serbanescu told the hearing: "I can't believe this is happening. It hurts me so badly. I'm not racist."
The hearing continues.