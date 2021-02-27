Bath: Owl rescued after being trapped for days in wood burner
A homeowner who heard "scratching" in their wood burner was surprised to find an owl had got stuck inside the flue.
An RSPCA officer managed to free the trapped tawny owl from the house near Bath after the owner spotted a "wing sticking out of their fireplace".
Dean Wilkins, from the RSPCA, said: "They'd been hearing noises for five days. He looked a little worse for wear after his ordeal but he was fine."
The owl has been taken to RSPCA West Hatch in Taunton for a "bit of rehab".
Animal rescue officer, Mr Wilkins said he was called out on Tuesday to "help free the distressed bird" after the homeowner "heard scratching and spotted feathers".
"The owl was trapped inside the flue of the wood burner," he said.
"There is quite a lot of space down the base of the chimney where it was, so it did have a bit of space to flap around but obviously it couldn't get back up."
'Accidently fell in'
After carefully taking the fireplace apart, he said he managed to "get the feet safely" and "very delicately" catch the bird.
"I think this is my first owl down a chimney," he said.
"Generally it's just an accident that they fall in and then it's very difficult for them to get back up.
"He looked a little worse for wear after his ordeal but once he's strong enough he'll be released back into the wild."
