‘Lonely’ degu finds perfect match after Valentine's appeal
A "lonely" degu repeatedly rejected by fellow rodents has finally found love following a Valentine's Day appeal.
Greg, three, was left alone after his companion was put to sleep shortly after they arrived at a Blue Cross centre in Oxfordshire in November.
Despite being introduced to two other degus and getting on well with them, the feelings were not reciprocated.
Now Greg has been matched with a lonely degu in Gloucestershire, after her owner read about his loveless plight.
"We were looking for a new partner for our degu Sophie as she lost her partner last year to old age and had become depressed," said Natalie Curry, who lives in Cheltenham.
Ms Curry said she had wanted to find Sophie a new companion but did not want to rush the process as they were seeking the "perfect match for her".
She applied to adopt Greg and, following his move into their home, she reports that "he and Sophie are very much in love".
Hannah Wiltshire, from Blue Cross Burford, said Greg had been very "subdued" after losing his companion and she was "delighted to have found him a new love".
"Degus, like many small animals such as rabbits and guinea pigs, really don't cope well on their own," she said.
"We had noticed Greg was very subdued after losing his companion, so we're delighted to have found him a new love and to see him and Sophie getting on so well together."
The rodents, which originate from Chile, are active, intelligent and sociable creatures that enjoy living in pairs or small groups.