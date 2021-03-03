Somerset couple who neglected bearded dragons banned
- Published
A couple who neglected bearded dragons have been banned from keeping exotic pets for 10 years, and given a six month curfew.
Martin Geary, 31, and 25-year-old Lesley Donnelly from Bridgwater, Somerset, both pleaded guilty to animal welfare offences.
Concerns had been raised after the couple were found to be selling the exotic animals online.
The RSPCA found the reptiles in "inappropriate conditions".
Jo Daniel, an RSPCA inspector, said she was shocked when she saw the tank that three bearded dragons were being kept in.
"The largest was the one with its foot protruding, who I was advised was called Chubby," she said.
"It was immediately apparent that he was emaciated and he also had grossly swollen eyes."
The other two bearded dragons were emaciated and had spine and pelvis injuries.
An exotic animal vet who examined the bearded dragons said they had been kept in inappropriate conditions resulting in stress, suffering, and illness.
Because of the severity of his condition, Chubby had to be put to sleep by a vet on the day of his rescue. The other two have been rehomed and are recovering.
Alongside the ban, given by North Somerset Magistrates, the couple have been given a six month curfew order to remain at their home address between 20:00 and 07:00 GMT.
There were each also ordered to pay £600 costs and a £90 victim surcharge.