Watchet: New owners to spend £500k on muddy marina
The new owners of a marina which has been criticised for its muddy condition have pledged to spend £500,000 on improvements.
Watchet Marina in Somerset has been bought by The Marine Group which said it was "a gem that needs polishing".
Boat owners have complained the harbour has become so full of mud that boats are unable to float at low tide.
Director of the group Christopher Odling-Smee has pledged to make it "fully accessible" again.
The new company will operate the harbour from 1 April after completing the purchase for an undisclosed sum from former operator, Watchet Harbour Marina.
Mr Odling-Smee said his company would invest the money over the next year to "rehabilitate" the marina.
"There's no doubt that Watchet Harbour is an absolute gem, but for us it's a gem that needs polishing," he said.
"The initial capital programme includes the renovation of pontoons and bringing it up to the standard that everyone can reasonably expect of a first class marina."
Dredging is expected to begin in late spring.
"We recognise that boat owners have become frustrated at not being able to access the harbour at certain times simply because of the mud, so we are pledging to boat owners and future visitors that it will be fully rehabilitated and fully accessible," said Mr Odling-Smee.
"Watchet is a proud and beautiful town and we owe it to the community to deliver a harbour that reflects its potential as a destination and a fabulous place to live."
Somerset West and Taunton Council's executive member for asset management Councillor Marcus Kravis said the development plans would "welcome investment, jobs and enliven the harbour".
