Lockdown diaries: 'It tested my resilience', says junior doctor
- Published
Octavia Gale, 28, finished medical school just as the pandemic began and said starting out as a junior doctor at Musgrove Park Hospital in Taunton was "terrifying". This is lockdown life in her own words.
"I had my final exams at medical school in February and I was only a few weeks into an internship in Nottingham when the pandemic got bad quite quickly and really kicked off.
"We went from having a very planned, safe transition to give us practice on the job and looking forward to working for a few months in Barbados, to everyone panicking and not sure what we were doing, and getting our graduation brought forward and proper work starting early.
"Everyone was so clear in their heads what the next few months should have looked like, but it got completely turned on its head mixed in with the confusion across the country with what was going to happen.
"I had lots of mixed emotions.
"There was a sense of excitement, anticipation and fear at the thought of starting early, everything was just heightened.
"I was incredibly nervous as I didn't know what the ward setting would look like and being a doctor is terrifying on your first day anyway.
'Biggest privilege'
"I started on a geriatric ward and wearing masks with people who are generally hard of hearing made it really difficult.
"We would often lose patients.
"I would hold their hand and tried to fulfil, as closely as I could, a supportive emotional role in their final hours because families couldn't be there, and for me that was the biggest privilege of starting early and being an extra hand on wards.
"It has tested my resilience but in the long run this experience will make me a better doctor."