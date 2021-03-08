Drones used in bid to crack down on hare coursing
Drones are being used by police to help tackle hare coursing in Somerset.
Coursing is when criminal gangs set dogs to chase hares - often betting large amounts of money.
It has been illegal since 2005 but thermal imaging from drones is helping officers track offenders in isolated areas after dark.
One farmer told the BBC's Farming Today programme that offenders are often "very aggressive" as those behind the problem are "unsavoury characters".
"You feel violated, we are very vulnerable as farms, a lot of farms are quite isolated," the farmer, who did not wanted to be named, added.
'Rely on reports'
He believes farmers are reluctant to report hare coursing as there is a belief officers do not take it seriously.
PCSO Mike Storey, from Avon and Somerset Police's rural affairs unit, said: "It's extremely difficult if nobody is reporting giving us information. We rely on reports, we rely on information.
"We are pleading with people to come forward and give us that information."
The force is now adopting new tactics with drones and thermal imaging to crack down on the offence.
Tim Bonner, chief executive of the Countryside Alliance, said: "It creates a lot of fear, people are very upset and afraid about these people who are trespassing on their land, driving across their crops, killing hares.
"We think there is an opportunity to increase the level of punishment, and amend the law to include the ability for police to seize cars associated with hare coursing."