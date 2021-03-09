Special constable barred after slashing partner's tyre
A former special constable who slashed her partner's tyres has been barred from serving in the police force.
The woman from Somerset, referred to as SPC X, used a kitchen knife to puncture his tyre so the serving police officer was unable to leave the property.
SPC X, who falsely claimed she could not remember the details from 21 June, quit her volunteer role in January.
A misconduct hearing ruled that her dishonesty relating to her account amounted to gross misconduct.
Emotional breakdown
Chairing the panel on Monday Anna Vigars said SPC X had deliberately attempted to "minimise her culpability" and would have been dismissed if SPC X had still been a serving officer.
The virtual hearing heard how SPC X, who had long-standing mental health issues, had been shielding at her address when she slashed the tyres of her now ex-partner's car.
When interviewed, SPC X claimed she could not remember puncturing the tyre because she had an emotional breakdown and had no recollection of what happened on the day.
However, the panel also heard SPC X admitted to a colleague what she had done and asked him not to tell anyone, proving that she did recall the details.
Colleague 'taken aback'
Her ex-partner said "she didn't seem herself", the panel heard.
Clare Hennessy, representing Avon and Somerset Police, said the colleague was "taken aback" and reported the criminal damage to his supervisor.
An anonymity order for SPC X was issued ahead of the hearing to protect the identity of her ex-partner and on account of her mental health issues, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The former special constable is banned from taking up any future role in the police and her name will be placed on the police barred list.