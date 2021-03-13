M5: Overturned lorry causes motorway closure in Somerset
A section of the M5 has been closed after a lorry went through the central reservation and overturned.
The lorry had been travelling southbound between junction 26 and 25 when it went through the barrier and ended up on the northbound side.
The motorway was closed in both directions at about 08:00 GMT on Saturday but two southbound lanes have since reopened.
Motorists are being urged to avoid the area and follow diversions.
Highways England said the remaining closures, between junction 26 for Wellington and junction 25 for Taunton, could be in place for some time because of the "complex nature" of the recovery work.
It said there is "substantial" damage to the central reservation which needs to be repaired and a diesel spillage to be cleaned-up before the northbound lanes can reopen.
The driver of the lorry has been taken to hospital with injuries "not believed to be life-threatening", said Avon and Somerset Police.
