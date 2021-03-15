Yeovil owner jailed over emaciated pet
- Published
A man has been sentenced for causing unnecessary suffering to his dog.
Ashley Derek Woodruff, 28, of St Johns Road, Yeovil in Somerset pleaded guilty when he appeared before Yeovil Magistrates' Court on 11 March.
He was reported by neighbours and was given a 12-week jail sentence and was banned from keeping animals for life.
The RSPCA visited him on 9 April and found his crossbreed terrier Barney was possibly close to death with "no body fat" and weighed 4.8 kgs (10.5lbs).
The offence took place between 9 January 2020 and 9 April 2020.
RSPCA Inspector Marie Griffiths said: "Barney was totally emaciated with no body fat present at all.
"His ribs, spine and pelvic bones were very visible, and the sockets behind his eyes were sunken. His coat was dull and he appeared lethargic and depressed."
Barney also had several rotten teeth.
Inspector Griffiths, of Avon and Somerset Police added: "The vet said they felt that Barney may have been close to death, and that it would have been obvious he was in a terrible state."
He said Barney had been deprived of a proper diet and veterinary care for several months.
Barney has since recovered and was enjoying life in a new home, the RSPCA said.