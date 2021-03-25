Somerset church funds clock repairs selling stained glass angels
Victorian stained glass from a church window in Somerset is being used to raise funds to repair a clock tower.
A new mechanism is needed for the clock at All Saints Church in Martock and the repair and installation is expected to cost more than £7,000.
Artist Sharan James has been making angel ornaments using glass taken out of the church 30 years ago after some building work took place.
Orders have been pouring in including one from The Archbishop of Canterbury.
"Lots of people have been so kind because not only have they bought an angel but they've made an extra donation as well," the artist said.
"More than 30 years ago they didn't know what to do with the glass taken out during some building work, it was just left in the shed, much to my good luck."
It is not the first time that proceeds from the glass angels have helped to fund the maintenance of the Grade I listed building that dates back to the 13th Century.
Every year since the spare stained glass was handed over to the artist profits from the angel sales have helped to pay for work.