Somerset head teachers consider no confidence SEND vote
- Published
Head teachers in Somerset are considering a vote of no confidence in the county council's director of children's services.
In a letter seen by the BBC, they said they had "grave concerns" over his leadership on changes to the special educational needs (SEND) budget.
The council wants to cut £2.4m from the SEND budget in April but no plan has yet been agreed.
The authority said it had "complete confidence in Julian Wooster".
The row is over the work of the county's pupil referral units (PRUs).
Specialist schools have a legal duty to provide places for children who have been permanently excluded from mainstream school.
They also provide advice and outreach work helping schools to support SEND pupils who are in mainstream education.
The council wants to reduce funding for this advisory work by £2.4m. The cut would apply from April 2021.
Somerset County Council director of children's services (DCS), Julian Wooster, has said he plans to make these savings "in year" without any job losses.
With less than a fortnight until the start of the new financial year, head teachers have written to the council describing the situation as "absurd".
In its letter, the Somerset Association of Secondary Heads (SASH) said "trust and confidence in the DCS and his leadership is at rock bottom".
"Headteachers from Secondary Schools, PRUs and some Special Schools are openly talking about a vote of no confidence in the DCS," it claimed.
It added: "Our emphasis should be on preventative work. Removing or reducing this... will simply increase the number of students permanently excluded."
Insufficient funding
Somerset County Council declined to respond directly to the detailed criticisms, saying it had been a private letter, but said it would "engage with SASH and explore solutions where appropriate".
It also defended its head of children's services saying it had "complete confidence in Julian Wooster".
"Not only is he doing an outstanding job supporting and championing the interests of all Somerset children, but he has been nationally recognised as a leader in this area," the council said.
It added that current funding from the government is "not sufficient to meet all the needs in Somerset" and that it was asking schools to look at ways they can support children with special educational needs, so funds can go to those "most in need".
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk