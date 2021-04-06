Clevedon bookshop owner to publish dyslexic-friendly books
By Alexandra Bassingham
Broadcast Journalist
- Published
The owner of an independent book shop is hoping to publish a series of dyslexic-friendly books for adults.
Alistair Sims, who runs Books on the Hill in Clevedon, has eight authors, including Rudyard Kipling and local author Thana Niveau, signed up to the project.
He said: "I'm dyslexic and my sister and many of my friends are too, so it really means something to me."
Mr Sims hopes through Crowdfunding he can publish six to eight books.
The books will be published on cream paper, using veranda font, with spacing that is easier for people with dyslexia to read.
Mr Sims said he was 13 when he read his first book, Harry Potter, which had been read to him previously up to 15 times by his mother or on audio book.
'Snapped them up'
He said that if books like the ones he hopes to publish had been around in his late teens and 20s he "would have snapped them up".
“It's extremely important for the mental health and literacy of dyslexic adults who don’t have the facility to read," he said.
Author Ms Niveau said she thinks the books are “a great idea”.
“I never knew anyone with dyslexia until I met Alistair and to be honest, never realised there weren’t dyslexia-friendly books for adults," she said.
“If you’re blind, you can get audiobooks and Braille but if you’re dyslexic, you’re left to struggle on your own."
She said that she hopes the project will raise awareness as “reading is one of the greatest pleasures in life”.
Mr Sims has been thinking about bringing dyslexic-friendly books to the market for five years.
He said that although publisher Barrington Stoke has a range of books which target the younger reader, there are currently no dyslexic-friendly books specifically for adults.
“Publishers don’t think that adults who are dyslexic want to read," he said.
Mr Sims has now started his own publishing company, BOTH Press, and is collaborating with local author Chrissey Harrison on the project.
"We’re not really changing the contents, we're changing the formatting to make it easier to read.”
According to the British Dyslexia Association, (BDA), 10% of the population in the UK has dyslexia.
Helen Goodsall, BDA spokeswoman, said: "Because it’s such a diverse audience and attitudes to reading vary so much, it can be difficult but for those who do want to read it will be a good opener.
“If we have more dyslexic-friendly books it will be great from an inclusive point of view and will open up reading to more people.”
The Crowdfunding kickstarter "Open Dyslexia" started on Friday.
