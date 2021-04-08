Arrest after teenager racially attacked in Bridgwater
A woman has been arrested after a teenager reported she was punched and racially abused.
Police said the 15-year-old girl was walking with a number of people in the Broadway area of Bridgwater, Somerset, on 19 March when a woman began shouting racial abuse.
The woman later grabbed the teenager's hair and punched her several times.
A woman, 30, was arrested on suspicion of racially-aggravated assault and released under investigation.
Avon and Somerset Police confirmed they are treating the attack, which happened at about 17:00 GMT near Angel Place, as a hate crime.
The teenager did not require any medical treatment at hospital.
She described the woman as being in her mid-20s, around 5ft 5in (1.65m), slim, with long blonde hair with a ginger tinge.
The woman also wore glasses and a bum bag and carried a newspaper.
PC Steve Olsen said: "It is totally unacceptable for a 15-year-old girl to be subjected to racial abuse and our inquiries are continuing."