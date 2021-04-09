Natasha Lewis: Tributes to athlete who died on morning run
Tributes are being paid to a popular member of the Great Britain bobsleigh team who was fatally hit by a car while she was out running.
Natasha Lewis was struck near Peasedown St John, Somerset, at about 06:00 BST on Wednesday and died at the scene.
The athlete from Bath took up running when she was eight and was a well-known member of Team Bath Athletic Club.
Fellow Bath runner and Olympian Emily Diamond was among those to pay tribute, calling the news "heartbreaking".
A Just Giving page set up in Ms Lewis' memory raised more than £22,000 within 24 hours after it was launched on Thursday.
Erika Kelly, who competes for Great Britain in racewalking, said she was "so grateful for the opportunity of getting to meet and know" Ms Lewis.
"You were a literal light in people's lives with the most generous and happiest soul," she posted on Twitter.
Ms Lewis was a personal trainer and co-owned the business Get Fit in Bath. She trained and competed as a runner alongside her job.
This is so heartbreaking 💔 I trained with Tash back when we were both Long Jumpers, and have followed her journey since as she has become a successful distance runner and gym owner 😔 My sincere condolences to Dave and Tash’ family xx https://t.co/VCsS1RywmH— Emily Diamond OLY (@EmilyDiamond11) April 8, 2021
While Ms Lewis' immediate goal was to qualify for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, she wrote in a blog post: "My philosophy is to just be the best I can be".
Her coach Tom Craggs said he was "devastated" and that it had been an "absolute honour and privilege to coach" Ms Lewis.
A friend of Ms Lewis, Kim Barfoot-Brace, said she was "incredibly committed" to running and "fulfilling her dreams".
"She was so encouraging to everyone, inspiring them to be their best."
Avon and Somerset Police are appealing for information about the fatal crash.
Officers were called to the A367 at Clandown shortly after 06:00 on 7 April.
A 19-year-old man was arrested in connection with the crash and has been released under investigation.
