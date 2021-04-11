Yatton attack: Man, 33, held after pair seriously hurt
- Published
A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two people were left seriously injured following an attack in Somerset.
A man and a woman, both in their 60s, remain in hospital following the attack at a home in Henley Lane, Yatton, at about 15:00 BST on Saturday.
The suspect was arrested in the Kewstoke area overnight.
Police said they believe the attack to be an isolated incident but officers will patrol the area.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.