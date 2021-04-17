Somerset walking app brings coastal history to life
- Published
A new mobile app is aiming to bring to life the history of the Somerset coast for walkers.
A set of 12 "Storywalks" have been created for the public which tell the literary and seafaring tales of the coastline.
The app uses the phone's location finder to unlock "chapters" of the story as they walk the routes.
The walks have been created by local poet and historian Chris Jelley with support from Somerset County Council.
Mr Jelley said: "Storywalks are little journeys into the curious history, folklore and abundant nature along a trail.
"Reading them aloud is a brilliant family friendly way to discover the broad history of a location and its inhabitants."
Each walk is between 0.6 miles (1km) and 3.1 miles (5km) long running from Brean Down to Minehead.
Coastal path officer for the council, Isobel Pring, said: "We hope they appeal to locals and visitors alike and provide a starting point for those wishing to explore Somerset's diverse and beautiful coast."
The walks use over 130 old Somerset dialect words to give a flavour of the region, such as "skitty vamps", pronounced "skeet'ee-vaams", which are lace-up boots, and "farnticles", which are freckles.
Eight further walks in Minehead and Kilve have also been created by other organisations as part of the project, which has been produced with funding from Natural England.
Matt Heard, area manager for Wessex, said: "This is a fantastic new initiative to help people enjoy the wonders of the Somerset coast.
"With its rich history, wealth of wildlife and stunning views across the Severn Estuary, it's a brilliant place for people of all ages and backgrounds to get out and enjoy nature."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk