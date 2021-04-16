Highbridge killing: Richard Matthews gets indefinite hospital order
A man who killed his neighbour after making a "deluded misidentification" has been given an indefinite hospital order.
Richard Matthews, 45, had earlier admitted the manslaughter by diminished responsibility of Paul Wells in a garden in Highbridge, Somerset.
He made "inaccurate allegations" against Mr Wells, 39, in the months before the killing on 25 June 2020.
Mr Wells' family said he was "just the best" and had a "beautiful soul".
Concerns had been raised about Matthews' wellbeing on the day of the killing, and police officers attended his home in Edithmead Lane but got no reply.
Paramedics and firefighters attended shortly after and spoke to Matthews before leaving.
At about 14:35 BST Matthews made a 999 call and said he had killed Mr Wells.
He was subsequently arrested and has been cared for by mental health experts since he was detained.
In a statement read out at Bristol Crown Court, Mr Wells' family said he was an "amazing" man.
"(Paul had) a beautiful soul with friends all over the world. Paul was just the best - caring, so funny and very cheeky in the greatest way possible. We miss him very much.
"The loss is beyond words, Paul has an amazing family and words cannot express the pain and anguish our family and friends have endured," they said.
Judge William Hart said Matthews had made the "deluded misidentification" of Mr Wells before he was killed.
Det Ch Insp Mark Almond, of Avon and Somerset Police, said Matthews had committed a "horrendous and violent crime" while experiencing a psychotic episode.
"Paul Wells was an innocent man who had his life cruelly cut short through no fault of his own.
"It's clear having spoken with his friends and family how much he was loved," he said.