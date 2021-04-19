Porsche crashes into Georgian flats in Bath
A car crashed through railings and into the kitchen window of a listed building in Bath.
The Porsche Macan hit Connaught Mansions, a Grade I listed block of flats in Laura Place at about 13:00 BST.
The car smashed through wrought iron railings and was left hanging over a drop between the pavement and the Georgian building for several hours.
The driver and a passenger suffered minor injuries in the crash.
The pair were helped out of the vehicle before fire crews arrived and the scene attracted crowds of onlookers.
Avon Fire and Rescue said two crews were sent to the scene to help move the car, which was lifted clear by a recovery vehicle at about 16:00 BST.
A spokesperson said: "Two people were released before our arrival, with minor injuries and an ambulance was requested to check them over."
Police were also called to the scene and put a temporary road closure in place around Laura Place and Henrietta Street.
