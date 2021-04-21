Somerset Girl accidentally drowned in Tenerife pool
- Published
A teenage girl who drowned in Tenerife after a night out drinking, may have dived into a villa pool to find a lost 10 euro note, an inquest has heard.
Leah Wilson, 17, from Bridgwater in Somerset was found submerged in the pool in the morning on 12 August 2019.
A post mortem revealed her blood alcohol level was 1.5 times over the drink-drive limit and there was some cocaine in her system.
A verdict of accidental death was recorded by an assistant coroner.
The inquest in Taunton heard the 17-year-old had gone to the private villa, which had its own swimming pool, with family and friends for a 10 day holiday in the island's capital Santa Cruz de Tenerife.
Ms Wilson and her friend Renee Godbeer, now 19, spent the evening with family and went off to party with local young people.
They returned to the villa in the early hours and after playing cards, decided to go for a swim but changed their minds after feeling the water.
The next morning, Ms Godbeer said she woke up and spotted Ms Wilson in the pool and raised the alarm.
The inquest heard Wilson was found submerged in the water wearing goggles, which had not been put on correctly.
Ms Godbeer, told the inquest she thought Ms Wilson had been diving into the pool to try and recover a lost 10 euro note.
The assistant coroner for Somerset, Timothy Hayden, said the "circumstances have not been determined in the course of this investigation but the cause of death is drowning".