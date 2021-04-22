Fatal crash closes A303 in Somerset near Ilminster
A man has died who was hit on a bypass in Somerset.
He was on foot on the A303 near Ilminster when he was struck at about 23:30 BST on Wednesday.
Avon and Somerset Police said the next-of-kin of the man in his 30s had not yet been informed.
Highways England advised the road would remain closed for several hours between Hayes End and South Fields roundabouts and diversions are in place.
The A303 between the A358 (Horton Cross) and the A356 (South Petherton) is currently closed following a fatal collision overnight.— Avon and Somerset Police (@ASPolice) April 22, 2021
Enquiries continue to be carried out at the scene.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
Follow @HighwaysSWEST for latest info on diversions. pic.twitter.com/Gi65IqoDdv
