Fatal crash closes A303 in Somerset near Ilminster

image captionDrivers have been told to avoid the area as the A303 remains closed

A man has died who was hit on a bypass in Somerset.

He was on foot on the A303 near Ilminster when he was struck at about 23:30 BST on Wednesday.

Avon and Somerset Police said the next-of-kin of the man in his 30s had not yet been informed.

Highways England advised the road would remain closed for several hours between Hayes End and South Fields roundabouts and diversions are in place.

image captionThe road has been closed between the Hayes End and South Fields roundabouts

