Somerset affordable homes near Willow Man given go-ahead
Revised plans for 80 new low-cost homes next to the Willow Man sculpture in Somerset have been approved by council.
The site at King's Road, Bridgwater will feature two-storey houses and a three-storey apartment block.
All 80 homes will now also be affordable due to a £15m investment from developer, Vistry Partnerships.
The revised plans were approved by officers under delegated authority, after Bridgwater Without Parish Council withdrew its objections.
The district council has been working with Homes England to deliver new homes on the site, at the north-eastern end of King's Road, near the Morrisons regional distribution centre.
Planning permission was granted by Sedgemoor District Council in December 2019 with at least 24 affordable homes however the new investment required a revised application.
The district council's development committee met on Tuesday to discuss the plans following the objection by the parish council for safety issues.
The objection letter read: "It is unclear how families will travel on foot, cycle or access public transport in a safe way for education, shops and to access medical services.
"There is a crossing towards the south side, but there is lack of joined up footpaths to safely access and it does not have sufficient capacity for the current population of the area.
"There is no safe link for access to the play area at the Willow Man or integration into other developments which would promote social inclusion or cohesion."
However, councillors were informed at the beginning of the meeting that the parish council had withdrawn their objection and the plans would not require a public vote.