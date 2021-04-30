Glastonbury to become family-friendly campsite over summer
Glastonbury is to be transformed into a "family-friendly campsite" over the school holidays, it has been announced.
The festival had to be cancelled again this year due to the pandemic.
Now Worthy Farm is being opened to campers across the summer, with the fields featuring local food traders, a bar and village store.
However, organisers Michael and Emily Eavis warned the area would not be a "party venue" and both live music and sound systems would be banned.
Hundreds of thousands of people would have descended on the Somerset farm if the festival had gone ahead in June.
Instead the Pyramid field, usually home to the festival's main stage, will be open for picnics and bike rides.
Two installations aimed at children, The Kidz' Field Pink Castle and Green Kids Cadmus Ship, will also be open for use.
A statement on the Glastonbury website, said: "With no festival taking place on Worthy Farm for a second consecutive year in 2021, Michael and Emily Eavis are pleased to invite campers, for one year only, to experience the farm in a way you've never been able to before."
It said Worthy Farm would become "a tranquil, family-friendly campsite which will welcome guests to get back to basics in nature".
However, it added: "Please note that Worthy Pastures is not a party venue: there will not be any live music, sound systems will not be allowed and a noise curfew will be in place after 11pm. Instead, come for nature, fresh air, calm and tranquillity."
Glastonbury Festival is to receive £900,000 as part of the Culture Recovery Fund.
The sum was announced in early April as part of the £400m emergency government culture funding
Bookings for short breaks will open from 1 May.