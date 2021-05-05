Cleveland Pools: Restoration under way on Georgian-era lido
- Published
Major renovations have started on what is believed to be one of the UK's oldest public swimming pools.
Cleveland Pools in Bath first opened back in the 1800s but it has not been used as a public pool since 1984.
The £8m restoration for an adult pool and a children's pool is set to make them fully accessible and "fit for the future" with renewable heating.
It follows a 17-year-campaign by Cleveland Pools Trust to save the Grade II listed site for the community.
Anna Baker, from the trust, said: "Starting construction work is a hugely significant moment which we're all so happy to see."
The main focus of the work will be on the two swimming pools, the crescent-shaped main pool for adults and a smaller, shallower pool for children.
The largely unaltered Grade II listed buildings will also be refurbished with the central cottage becoming the main entrance and pay point.
Located beside the river, the site has already caused some challenges for the Bristol-based developer, Beard, because it is only accessible for vehicles by river.
Mark Tregelles Beard, project manager, said: "We've had to do a lot of work in preparation to establish a base down river at Avon Rugby Club, which we will use as a loading site to get everything we need onto the barge and sailed up to the site."
Renovation was due to start in March last year, however the Covid-19 pandemic has caused delays and also increased costs.
The trust still has £400,000 to raise to fully fund the project which is expected to be completed by summer 2022.