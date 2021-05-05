Trainee policeman caught drink-driving after hearing of abuse
- Published
A trainee police officer was caught drink-driving after hearing details of sexual abuse cases during his course.
James Hayward, 20, was more than twice the legal limit when he was stopped near Taunton by colleagues and an empty beer bottle was found in his car.
Hayward, of Kingston St Mary, in Somerset, said he had been affected by discussions of historic sexual abuse and has since resigned from the force.
Magistrates banned him from driving for 17 months and he was fined £316.
Police received information that the driver of a Ford Fiesta on the M5 was under the influence of alcohol at 09:10 GMT on 12 March, Exeter Magistrates' Court was told.
Hayward was stopped on the A358 and told his colleagues that he had suffered a meltdown and he "felt over the limit".
'Life time ambition'
He was arrested and the lower of two breath test readings later showed he had 74mg of alcohol in his breath - the legal limit is 35mg.
The court heard Hayward, who is now planning to study criminology at university, had begun his police training in January this year.
Defence lawyer Peter Seigne said: "Part of the course looked at criminal investigations. He began to feel particularly affected by discussions of historic sexual abuse."
Mr Seigne added that after starting police training Hayward began drinking too much and "began to wonder whether his life time ambition to become a police officer was the right thing for him, with very unpleasant things being reported to him quite regularly".
Hayward went out with colleagues the night before he was stopped, and then decided the next morning to drive to his family home to discuss whether he had embarked on the right career.
After admitting drink-driving, Hayward had to resign or be sacked for gross misconduct. Five days after his arrest, he quit the Avon and Somerset Police force.