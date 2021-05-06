Andrew Dymock: Student 'sought to stir up race war'
A politics student promoted a British neo-Nazi terror group that sought to stir up a "race war" against non-white people, a court has been told.
Andrew Dymock, 23, from Bath, is on trial at the Old Bailey charged with 15 offences relating to terrorism and hatred.
Jocelyn Ledward, prosecuting, said the case concerned his online promotion of a banned group called System Resistance Network (SRN).
Mr Dymock has denied all the charges.
Ms Ledward said Mr Dymock had raised money for SRN, a group which she said called for "the expulsion of all minorities and a white revolution" and encouraged others to participate in terrorist activity.
She added that the group's "online campaign comprised virulently racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic propaganda, which sought to stir up a race war against others that it perceived... as race traitors".
"The group describes homosexuality as a disease," she said.
SRN was banned as a terrorist organisation last year by the government, jurors heard.
Ms Ledward said the 15 charges related to a period between 2017-18 when the defendant allegedly controlled the SRN website and Twitter account.
She said his control of the SRN website - which he denies - is shown by an IP address, financial transactions, emails and log-in details found at his home.
Books, flags, clothes and badges with links to the extreme right wing were found in Mr Dymock's bedroom at home and university, jurors were told.
Mr Dymock denies five counts of encouraging terrorism, four of disseminating terrorist publications, two of terrorist fundraising, one of possessing material useful to a terrorist, one of possessing racially inflammatory material, one of stirring up racial hatred, and one of stirring up hatred on the grounds of sexual orientation.
The trial continues.