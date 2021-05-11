Lib Dems lose majority on Somerset authority as councillors quit
- Published
Two Liberal Democrat councillors have quit at Somerset West and Taunton Council, meaning the party has lost its majority on the authority.
West Somerset's Peter Pilkington, who represents Old Cleeve, has resigned for personal reasons.
Philip Stone, North Curry and Ruishton councillor, has left in protest at the way the council's leadership is organised.
Two by-elections will be held in the summer.
Marcus Kravis, the other ward member for Old Cleeve who heads up asset management and economic development on the council, will now sit as an independent.
'We are human'
Federica Smith-Roberts, Liberal Democrat group leader and leader of the council, said: "It's really disappointing that they are standing down, but each have their reasons and we are all human.
"The last two years have been really hard work, especially the last year when so much work has had to be done remotely."
Mr Kravis said he was "very proud" of what the party had achieved and said Ms Smith-Roberts "has my 150% support".
The Lib Dems remain the largest individual party on the council but now hold only 28 out of 59 seats.
They won the inaugural election to the newly-created council in May 2019, winning 30 of the 59 seats and pushing the ruling Conservatives into third place.