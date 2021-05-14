Space photography offers Somerset man lockdown 'escapism'
- Published
A man who has been taking mesmerizing photographs of space from his back garden said it had been his "escapism" from the pressures of lockdown.
Ian Phillips, 45, from Worle, north Somerset, took up astrophotography in October when his six-year-old son told him he wanted a telescope.
The father-of-five's photos include far away galaxies, nebulas and whirlpools.
He said: "It's been a life saver. It has given me a chance to just sort of escape from reality and switch off."
Mr Phillips used to study the stars with his own father and grandfather and is passing his passion on to his son William.
"I've always been interested in space for as long as I can remember," he said.
"It's the galaxies and the nebulas that we really enjoy. The things you can't see with the naked eye."
William asked for a telescope for his birthday after reading his favourite book - There's a Shark in the Park - which follows the character of Timothy Pope, who has a brand new toy telescope.
Mr Phillips said he received as much pleasure as William did from the present.
"I've been working from home, with three children [at home], things have been quite fraught at times. This has given me a chance to do something different," Mr Phillips said.
Mr Phillips said he did not use specialist kit, but puts the stunning images down to "know how" for producing images.
He said his favourite photograph was of the Horsehead nebula - a dark cloud of dust and gas approximately 1,500 light-years away from Earth.
"That is the one that really started my interest in the photography side of things," he said.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
.