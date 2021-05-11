Andrew Dymock: Student 'ran extremist Twitter account'
An alleged neo-Nazi published a string of tweets including an anti-Jewish post on Remembrance Day, a court heard.
Andrew Dymock allegedly promoted extremist group System Resistance Network (SRN) via a website and Twitter account.
Jurors at the Old Bailey were shown SRN tweets including images later recovered from devices found in Mr Dymock's bedroom.
The 23-year-old student, from Bath, denies being behind the accounts.
Right-wing group SRN was banned as a terrorist organisation in 2020.
One of the tweets shown to the jury was published on 11 November 2017 - Remembrance Day. It showed an image of a German SS soldier and hailed those who fought for "Europe's freedom against Jewish Bolshevism and Capitalism".
It stated: "Their sacrifice shall not be in vain. Hail victory. £11November £RemembranceDay."
Call for 'fascist state'
Jurors viewed other tweets which contained homophobic, racist, anti-Muslim and anti-Semitic language.
On November 23 2017, the SRN account tweeted about the former Serbian military commander Ratko Mladic the day after he was convicted of war crimes, claiming he "did nothing wrong".
It was followed three days later with a tweet stating the "fascist state should be achieved through blood and black printer ink" which was retweeted twice and liked 32 times.
By December 19 2018, the SRN Twitter account had displayed a total of 75 posts and had 650 followers, the court heard.
Mr Dymock has denied five charges of encouraging terrorism, two of funding terrorism, stirring up racial hatred and hatred based on sexual orientation, four counts of disseminating terrorist publications, possessing a terrorist document and possessing racially inflammatory material.
The trial continues.