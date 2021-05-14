Somerset: Woman held on suspicion of man's murder
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a man in his forties.
Avon and Somerset Police were called to a property in Chilthorne Domer, near Yeovil, at 04:45 BST on Friday.
The man was taken to Yeovil District Hospital by ambulance but died after arriving.
A police spokesperson said the arrested woman, who is in her thirties, remains in police custody.
Det Chf Insp Mark Almond, of the Major Crime Investigation team, said the man's family had been informed and were being supported.
"Our investigation is at an early stage but we believe this to be an isolated incident.
"A cordon remains in place and local residents can expect an increased police presence in the area over the coming days as we carry out further enquiries," he added.
