Chilthorne Domer attack: Woman charged with man's murder
A woman has been charged with murder after a man was stabbed in a Somerset village.
Hayley Keating, 31, was charged with killing Matthew Wormleighton, 45, at a property in Forts Orchard, Chilthorne Domer, on Friday.
A post-mortem examination found the preliminary cause of his death was a single stab wound.
Ms Keating, of Forts Orchard, Chilthorne Domer, will appear at Yeovil Magistrates' Court on Monday.
