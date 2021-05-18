Chilthorne Domer attack: Family pay tribute to Matthew Wormleighton
The family of a man who died in a Somerset village, say they are struggling to come to terms with what happened.
Matthew Wormleighton, 45, died at a home in Forts Orchard, Chilthorne Domer, on 14 May.
A post-mortem examination found he died from a single stab wound.
"Matthew was a loving father, grandfather, brother and son, who was very much loved and liked by many," his family said in a statement.
"We are struggling to come to terms with what has happened and respectively request that we as a family can grieve his death in peace," they added.
Hayley Keating, 31, of Forts Orchard, Chilthorne Domer, has been charged with murder in connection with Mr Wormleighton's death.
She was remanded in custody after appearing at Yeovil Magistrates' Court on Monday and will appear before Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday.
