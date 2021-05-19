Man given hospital order after killing Somerset neighbour
- Published
A man who stabbed his neighbour to death has been detained indefinitely under the mental health act.
Peter Weldon, 69, from Oakhill, Somerset, admitted manslaughter by diminished responsibility over the death of 52-year-old Stuart Noble.
He had originally been charged with murder following the stabbing at Mr Noble's home on 8 October 2020.
Mr Noble's family said they were "truly heartbroken" that his life has been "taken away so tragically".
Weldon was issued with an indefinite hospital order when he appeared at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday.
He called police to Mr Noble's home shortly after midday on 8 October last year, stating that he had stabbed him following an argument.
Officers arrived to Mr Noble on the kitchen floor of the property with Weldon stood over his body.
'Gap in family'
He was arrested and charged with murder but a plea of manslaughter by diminished responsibility was later accepted by the Crown Prosecution Service.
A coroner's report concluded that Mr Noble died as a result of multiple stab wounds.
His family said in a statement: "We as a family are truly heartbroken and shocked beyond words that Stuart's life has been taken away so tragically.
"Stuart will leave a gap in our family but will remain in our hearts forever."
