Neo-Nazi accused a fan of Nigel Farage, trial told
- Published
A man on trial for neo-Nazi related terror offences has told a jury he was "a bit of a fan of Nigel Farage".
Dean Morrice told Kingston Crown Court he enjoyed dressing up as a "right-wing fascist" in outfits including a tactical vest, beret and skull mask.
Police found chemicals used in home-made explosives, terrorism manuals and instructions for a 3D-printed gun at his home, the court has heard.
Mr Morrice, from Somerset, denies 10 terrorism-related charges against him.
The 34-year-old admitted holding "fascist and neo-Nazi views" but said he now feels "very ashamed" of his conduct online.
The former Army driver told the court he had an interest in "memes" and politics, as well as outdoor pursuits.
Jurors heard he had been a member of Mr Farage's former party UKIP but left a few years ago.
He said: "I was a bit of a fan of Nigel Farage of UKIP and after his plane crash sat up and became more politically aware."
Mr Morrice said his views had become more far right up to his arrest in 2020.
Asked to describe his political views now, he said: "I think it's fair to say I have fascist and neo-Nazi views."
But he said he did not believe in violence directed at "ethnic or religious groups" and did not want to encourage terrorism.
The court has heard he uploaded a video of himself strumming a guitar to footage of the 2019 Christchurch mosque shootings.
He regularly took part in far-right forums and set up two of his own channels, glorifying figures from the Third Reich, Mussolini and Oswald Mosley.
'Disgusting views'
Giving evidence, Mr Morrice, from Poulton, admitted the online material, detailed in a 74-page document, had "undoubtedly" offended some members of the jury.
"It's very disgusting and I'm very ashamed," he said.
Mr Morrice told officers he had "flirted with some pretty disgusting views", which he was now ashamed of.
He claimed he was "apolitical" but admitted he had not been honest with police because he thought his right-wing views were illegal.
He denies two counts of having an explosive substance, three counts of dissemination of a terrorist publication, one of encouraging terrorism and four of possession of a document useful for terrorist purposes.
The trial continues.