Bath panel to celebrate achievements of black and Asian people
- Published
A race and equality panel has said it will celebrate the historic achievements of black and Asian people that so far have been overlooked.
The Bath and North East Somerset Council group has been considering ways to celebrate success in Bath, for example with memorials and plaques.
Councillor Dine Romero said one of the panel's driving forces was the death of George Floyd in the USA.
"That recognition is not there at the moment," she said.
Ms Romero said the panel wanted to highlight people involved in the anti-slavery movement and those who "achieved great things in an era where the colour of your skin could have been held against you".
Two individuals whose names have been put forward for recognition are Emma Sturge, who set up anti-slavery depot in 1859 that she ran for six years, and 11-year-old George Bridgetower, a black musician who played at the Assembly Rooms and was tutored by Haydn and became friends with Mozart.
"We're looking at really tangible things so we can demonstrate the impact that diversity has made in our city," said the cabinet member for children and young people.
Ms Romero said physical reminders, such as plaques, could be used alongside other activities to place into context the lives of people who had influenced the city of Bath.
"It's about changing that story to make it fully inclusive so that people who made notable achievements are also recognised alongside others we already know so much about," she added.
The panel was set up in November 2020 to replace the Bath and North East Somerset Race Equality Council that was dissolved in 2014.
