Rare terrapin caught on camera at Yeovil Country Park
An elusive red-eared terrapin has been photographed at a country park in Somerset.
Wildlife enthusiast Len Copland spotted the creature at the Ninesprings area of Yeovil Country Park after searching for one for years.
He described the rare animal, thought to be one of a handful at the site, as between 30cm and 50cm long.
A park ranger said the turtles are a non-native species and are very difficult to catch.
Mr Copland said: "I only saw one, which I think in the largest of the four.
"Apparently someone left them here in the past, maybe 10 or 15 years ago. It was between 30 and 50cm long and was sunbathing on a fallen tree, off the island at Ninesprings."
Yeovil County Park ranger Kristy Davies said: "We are aware that we have four or five adult red-eared terrapins in the lake at Ninesprings. In the past few years, we have humanely caught three adults and rehomed them.
"We continue to try to humanely catch the remaining terrapins but they are extremely quick and difficult to catch.
"We don't want any of our visitors to try and do it themselves. They are a non-native species and cannot breed in our current climate, but with increasing UK temperatures perhaps they could in the future.
"There are often rumours that the terrapins attack other wildlife in the park but I would say with certainty that the terrapins that we have on the lake are not harming animals such as the cygnets and ducklings.
"Adult terrapins are 90% herbivorous, their diet consists of aquatic vegetation and algae, and more rarely, insect larvae, insects, small fish and aquatic snails."