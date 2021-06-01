Taunton Firepool revamp delayed by pollution ruling
Construction work on a former cattle market site has been delayed until the end of the year to allow for changes to help it comply with pollution limits.
Somerset West and Taunton Council wants to redevelop its Firepool site in Taunton with shops, offices, a cinema and homes.
The council must lower pollution caused by building work to meet phosphate regulations.
The council said it was exploring how to make its development compliant.
Funding grant
All developments must be checked to see whether the pollutant phosphate will be created by the building work and whether it will drain into the watercourses.
The Somerset Levels and Moors has been named as a fragile environment that requires protection.
As a result, all district councils in Somerset must ensure planning applications take this into account.
Despite the setback, the local authority has secured a £13.9m grant to help realise its plans for a boulevard and amphitheatre, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The £13.9m grant has come from the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government.
