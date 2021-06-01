Somerset housing plans in limbo due to paperwork delay
Delays to legal contracts being signed are preventing 1,800 homes and a primary school from being built.
The plans have already been approved by Sedgemoor District Council and affect 11 sites including a large housing estate in Bridgwater in Somerset.
The contracts, known as 106 agreements, secure financial contributions from developers towards new schools, road improvements and play areas.
Reasons for the delays include reaching an agreement on social housing quotas.
The sites include homes as well as a care home in Cheddar, smaller developments in North Petherton and Wedmore and a petrol station on the M5 at junction 24.
'Track progress'
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the details and reasons for delays for each site were outlined in brief at a planning committee meeting on Tuesday.
Paperwork for most of the sites should be completed by August, with the final one set to completed by December.
A council spokesperson said: "This update provides an opportunity for our ward members to track progress on these applications, to ensure that outstanding matters are resolved in a timely manner both from an applicant and council perspective.
"Where progress is not considered to be continuing, members can formally request a full update at the following committee meeting, effectively 'calling in' applications where appropriate."
