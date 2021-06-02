Andrew Dymock: Alleged neo-Nazi denies packing extremist books
An alleged neo-Nazi has told a court that extremist texts were placed in his luggage after he was arrested.
Andrew Dymock, 24, from Bath, is on trial at the Old Bailey charged with 15 terrorism and public order offences.
Mr Dymock, who denies all charges, told the court his bag was taken by "unknown men" as he described being arrested by police at Gatwick Airport in June 2018.
He said he had not packed neo-Nazi books and T-shirts shown in videos police took of his luggage.
The defendant admitted packing another neo-Nazi book and said it was for academic purposes.
He also said that a pair of his grey shorts were moved from one bag to another.
Jurors have been told that Mr Dymock was planning to fly to the USA to meet a notorious neo-Nazi individual.
Mr Dymock denied being racist and told jurors: "I'm friends with an individual who's black".
'Taken advantage of'
Prosecutor Jocelyn Ledward said his account was "nonsense" and that he had "longstanding racist views".
Mr Dymock also said that a teenage girl, who he claimed had tried to "incriminate" him, had "pressured" him into posing for photos wearing a skull mask while doing a salute and holding extremist flags.
"I had kidney issues which were affecting my judgment", he told the court
Addressing one image, in which he is seen doing a salute, he said: "It's not indicative of any mindset".
Under cross-examination he said "I was extremely vulnerable and taken advantage of" and that the girl was "extremely seductive".
The trial continues.
