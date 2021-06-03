Andrew Dymock: Alleged neo-Nazi says he has been set-up by girl
An alleged neo-Nazi terrorist broke down in court after saying he has been set up by a teenage girl.
Andrew Dymock, 24, from Bath, is on trial at the Old Bailey charged with 15 terrorism and public order offences.
The defendant, who denies all charges, said the girl, with whom he was in a relationship with in 2018, was in the banned terror group National Action and had set out to falsely incriminate him.
Prosecutor Jocelyn Ledward said the account was "complete nonsense".
The court heard that many offences were allegedly committed before he met the girl.
'Malicious actors'
Mr Dymock said the "police should have turned up and tried to protect me".
He said the girl attempted to incriminate him after failing in her alleged recruitment efforts.
Mr Dymock is accused of managing the online activities of the extreme right-wing group System Resistance Network (SRN) in 2017 and 2018.
The group was banned in 2020.
He told jurors that the prosecution's evidence had been "tampered with and fabricated by malicious actors".
He told the court a police witness had lied while giving evidence.
'Magicked-up account'
Addressing who he thought was conspiring against him, Mr Dymock said "we don't know who these people are".
Mr Dymock told the court that such people had gained access to and sometimes manipulated records including two of his bank accounts and his email account.
The defendant admitted taking a selfie wearing a neo-Nazi T-shirt, but denied putting it on Instagram, saying someone else did that, also claiming the police had "magicked up" the relevant account.
The trial continues.
