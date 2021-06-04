Man charged with murder 21 years after woman set alight
A man has been charged with murder over the death of an ex-girlfriend who died decades after being set on fire.
Jacqueline Kirk died in August 2019 at the age of 62, 21 years after suffering serious burn injuries in Weston-super-Mare, Somerset.
Steven Paul Craig, 57, of Brailsford Crescent, York, has been charged with her murder, Avon and Somerset Police said.
He was remanded and is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates' Court later.
