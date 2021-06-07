Man faces murder trial decades after woman set alight
A man accused of murdering a woman who was set on fire 23 years ago is expected to stand trial next year.
Steven Paul Craig, 57, allegedly attacked Jacqueline Kirk at Dolphin Square in Weston-super-Mare, Somerset.
Ms Kirk died aged 62 in August 2019 having suffered serious burns on 18 April 1998.
Mr Craig, of Brailsford Road, York, appeared before Judge Peter Blair QC at Bristol Crown Court where a provisional trial date was set for 24 January.
Mr Craig spoke only to confirm his name. He was remanded in custody.
Prosecutor Ramin Pakrooh told the court that Mr Craig was arrested on 3 June on the charge of murdering Ms Kirk between 18 April 1998 and 23 August 2019.
Mr Craig will next appear at a pre-trial hearing on 16 August.
